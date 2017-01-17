School Bus Rolls Over on Chicago-Area Interstate

A school bus rolled over on Interstate 294 in a southwest Chicago suburb during rush hour Tuesday, sending three people to the hospital after authorities believe the driver suffered a seizure while driving.

Multiple lanes were shut down after the accident.

Twelve high school girls were on the bus at the time of the crash, along with an adult driver and a coach, police said. No serious injuries were immediately reported, but ambulances were at the scene as of just after 5 p.m.

The driver and two female passengers were taken to local area hospitals for evaluation, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said the bus rolled over around 5:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Archer Avenue, closing down two lanes of the roadway.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver suffered a seizure while driving.

