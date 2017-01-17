Orlando Gunman's Wife Accused of Misleading Police

A federal indictment against the wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was unsealed on Tuesday, charging she “aided and abetted” her husband’s support of ISIS and misled police.

Noor Salman, 30, was arrested Monday in California, where her family lives. She is scheduled to make a court appearance there on Tuesday. Prosecutors are then likely to seek to have her moved to Florida.

Her husband was killed in a gunfight with police after he massacred 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in June, pledging allegiance to ISIS.

The two-count indictment against Salman contains few details of the allegations against her. Her lawyers have denied she had any advance knowledge of her husband’s attack and said it is “misguided and wrong” to prosecute her.