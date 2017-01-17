Fundraiser for Ruth Hartley Center features local artist’s vibrant work

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Daniel Montoute says he’s happy to have been so busy preparing for Spring 626: “Visions of Hope.” The event is a fundraiser for the Ruth Hartley Mosely Memorial Center.

Montoute has created multiple peaces of art for the event. He joined 41Today to talk about his work and the life of Ruth Hartley Mosely.

There will be live music, a silent auction and refreshments at the event.

Tickets are $5 in advance and proceeds benefit the memorial center.

To purchase tickets, call 478-742-6409 or email gm626@att.net.