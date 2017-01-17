DeVos, Democrats to Face Off Over Education

“The answer isn’t bigger government. The answer is local control. It’s listening to parents, and it’s giving more choices,” she said at a Trump rally in December, the only public statement she has made about her potential role in his administration.

Detractors don’t buy that argument, however, saying that the programs would only pull resources from struggling public schools, keep costs the same — if not increase them — and stifle diversity.

DeVos is expected to champion new voucher and school choice programs as education secretary, but may also seek to reduce government oversight of the schools they apply to.

That, at least, appears to have been the case in Michigan, where DeVos and her husband helped get the state’s charter school law passed in 1993. When lawmakers there were considering a measure that would have added oversight for charter schools in Detroit last year, members of the DeVos family reportedly poured $1.45 million into legislators’ campaign coffers, according to

Chalkbeat, a nonprofit education news outlet. The final version of the bill no longer included oversight.

Many Republicans have praised Trump’s nominee, as well as the programs she advocates.

“I have known her for many years; she is smart, dynamic, no nonsense and committed,” wrote Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, in an op-ed endorsing DeVos. “That’s why the education establishment is so animated to stop her.”

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush

posted a statement on Facebook not long after Trump announced his pick, saying he looked forward to her “bold leadership.” DeVos and Bush pushed for school choice policies in his state, and DeVos’ family foundation contributed to Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“She has a long and distinguished history championing the right of all parents to choose schools that best ensure their children’s success,” Bush said.

Michigan as a Model

In her home state, DeVos used her considerable wealth — she is the daughter-in-law of Amway cofounder Richard DeVos, who

Forbes estimates is worth $5.1 billion — to fund her views and initiatives through political donations. Her influence is likely to come up during her hearing, as Michigan charter schools have performed below the national average for the last eight years.

An external review of Michigan charter schools in 2015 found that “an unreasonably high” number were among the worst performing public schools in the state. Eighty percent of charter school students are below the state average for reading achievement, and 84 percent are below the state average for math, according to an assessment by the nonprofit Education Trust—Midwest.

Nevertheless, the number of charter schools in Michigan has continued to grow.

DeVos’ programs would also potentially offer students the means to attend private schools, which could prove problematic because multiple states prohibit using public funds on schools with religious affiliations. A federalized voucher program, as proposed by Trump, would usurp that state control. According to the National Education Association, about 85 percent of private schools are religious.

Among DeVos’ critics is Rev. Barry Lynn, executive director of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, who issued a statement following her nomination calling it an “insult to public education.”

“Private school vouchers violate the fundamental principle of religious freedom because they fund religious education with taxpayer dollars,” said Lynn. “This is indeed a dark day for public education in America.”

From a teacher retention standpoint, there’s some cause for concern, as well. The NEA reports that nearly a quarter of teachers in small private schools tend to leave after a year. Almost 90 percent of public school teachers tend to stick to their positions.

