Denver Teen Among Those Killed in Mexico Club Attack: Brother

An 18-year-old Denver woman was among five people killed when a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in a popular Mexican resort, her brother said Monday.

Roberto Martinez told NBC News that his sister, Alejandra Villanueva, was killed in the attack at the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen at around 2:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. ET) on Monday. The gunman allegedly opened fire after being denied entrance to the BPM electronic music festival taking place inside.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico also “confirmed that an American citizen has been killed,” on Twitter.

Quintana Roo Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech said Monday that four male victims died from gunshot wounds and one woman appeared to have been killed in an ensuing stampede as club-goers fled the shooting.

Four Americans were also injured, Pech said. Among them were Ignacio Valencia from Texas and Michael Angel Palenque from New York.

NBC affiliate KHQ reported that a Washington woman was among 15 people who were wounded but survived the shooting.

IMAGE: Alejandra Villanueva

