Clip-On Tie in Mysterious D.B. Cooper Hijacking Offers Clues

In this undated file photo, a helicopter takes off from search headquarters to scour the area where hijacker Dan Cooper might have parachuted into in Woodland, Wash. AP

With the cooperation of the local FBI, the Citizens Sleuths researchers found particles of cerium, strontium sulfide and pure titanium after analyzing the JC Penney tie with an electron microscope.

“The titanium particles on the tie was the most dramatic finding in this research,”

the group reported. “Most other metals would have to be written off as contamination or too common to be of any use. The additional finding that the titanium was not alloyed, allowed further restrictions on where Cooper could have acquired these unusual flecks. Cooper worked at or had access to a plant that used titanium and this fact alone reduces the number of potential suspects from millions down to hundreds.”

What they haven’t confirmed is whether the tie, which was found on seat 18E where the hijacker was sitting, actually belonged to him.

“The position of the FBI is that ‘we don’t know if it’s

his tie‘,” the group said on its site.

That may explain why the FBI is not rushing to reopen its investigation.

“The FBI is still committed to justice for this criminal incident, but we are not actively investigating at this time and have not requested additional assistance from outside entities,” FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich-Williams said.

Asked about the possibility that the hijacker could have ties to an aerospace industry contractor or even a Boeing employee, spokesman Tom Kim said, “We don’t have anything to share.”

A hijacked Northwest Airlines jetliner 727 sits on a runway for refueling at Tacoma International Airport, Nov. 25, 1971, Seattle, Wash. AP