Centerville middle school students aim to improve safety with phone app

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Thomson Middle School in Centerville want you to get on your phone and vote.

They’re looking for votes in a national competition that would let them help keep the community safe.

The students designed a phone app called Runners App Management, or RAM.

The idea lets drivers know where runners are as they come down the road by syncing their GPSs up.

“In Macon there was a man running and he was hit by a truck and he passed away,” said 6th grader Carrington Colquitt.

That was the inspiration for 6th graders Keila Miles, Colquitt, Donovan Duncan, Camden Kopsick, and Brooklyn Bohannon.

“You don’t get these kinds of opportunities everyday, so you need to take advantage of them,” said Miles.

They’ve already seized the opportunity by winning best in state, which awarded them 5,000 dollars toward the school’s STEM program.

“It means a whole lot because I’ve never done anything like this,” said Colquitt. “This is really important to me.”

Now, it’s on to the national stage to compete against other top middle schools in the country.

“It would mean a lot to have people like download an app that you made with your own ideas and your teammates,” said Miles.

That teamwork driven culture started with their teacher, Terra McMillan, and pushed the group toward success.

“It’s not everyday where you can just be a part of something where you can make an app that other people can buy that will also help the community,” said Miles.

Make sure you go vote for the team–it’s a simple text message that allows the app to actually be developed with help from Verizon.

“Kids, when they grow up if they decide to go running and stuff, if our app is still up then they can download it,” said Colquitt.

If you want to vote for the team, text “ram” to 22333.

The students produced a commercial that advertises the app as part of their contest entry.