Why Trump's Attack on John Lewis Resonated

On Monday, Trump commemorated the holiday by meeting privately with the civil rights icon’s eldest son Martin Luther King III at Trump Tower. His public schedule included no other events.
But following a political career that
began with a discredited crusade to question the first African-American president’s citizenship, a presidential campaign where he broadly depicting black communities as imperiled and hopeless, and a presidential transition which has featured only one African-American cabinet nominee (Dr. Ben Carson), Trump may have a lot more work to do to find common ground with the black community.
“Public safety is a priority for every big city mayor. If Mr. Trump possesses a magic wand to solve those complex issues, the question becomes: What have you been waiting for?” said
Goldie Taylor, an Atlanta-based writer and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast. “He has long had the access, resources and opportunity to make a meaningful investment in communities. So I wonder now, where has he been?”
“I am proud to call the 5th district my home and John Lewis is my congressman,” she added. “I raised my children there and I can think of no better place on Earth.”
During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged that he would not only bring back jobs but would eliminate violent crime in at-risk communities of color. However, when pressed for specific plans, Trump only proposed an
expansion of stop-and-frisk, a controversial policing technique which has been deemed racially biased in federal court.
Meanwhile, Trump, who infamously once boasted that he enjoyed a
“great relationship with the blacks,” has suggested that a lower black voter turnout last November was beneficial to him. Last month, at a rally in front of a predominately white crowd in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Trump thanked “smart” African-Americans who “didn’t come out to vote.”
Ironically, the cause of Lewis’ life was ensuring the right to vote be enjoyed be all Americans.
More recently, the nearly 77-year-old lawmaker has made headlines for his testimony against Trump’s attorney general pick, Sen. Jeff Sessions, and for leading an all-night sit-in in Congress to protest the lack of legislative action on gun control, in the wake of the Orlando shooting massacre, last June.
Lewis, who has described his past civil disobedience as an act of causing “good trouble,” has not backed down from his critiques of Trump, and has even
called for a special commission to investigate Russia’s alleged hacking to help bolster the president-elect’s campaign.