Why Trump's Attack on John Lewis Resonated

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and associates lead a procession following the casket of Jimmy Lee Jackson during a funeral service in Marion, Alabama, March 1, 1965. In November 2010, former Alabama state trooper James Bonard Fowler pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the 1965 shooting of Jimmie Lee Jackson during a civil rights demonstration in Marion. AP

On Monday, Trump commemorated the holiday by meeting privately with the civil rights icon’s eldest son Martin Luther King III at Trump Tower. His public schedule included no other events.

But following a political career that

began with a discredited crusade to question the first African-American president’s citizenship, a presidential campaign where he broadly depicting black communities as imperiled and hopeless, and a presidential transition which has featured only one African-American cabinet nominee (Dr. Ben Carson), Trump may have a lot more work to do to find common ground with the black community.

“Public safety is a priority for every big city mayor. If Mr. Trump possesses a magic wand to solve those complex issues, the question becomes: What have you been waiting for?” said

Goldie Taylor, an Atlanta-based writer and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast. “He has long had the access, resources and opportunity to make a meaningful investment in communities. So I wonder now, where has he been?”

“I am proud to call the 5th district my home and John Lewis is my congressman,” she added. “I raised my children there and I can think of no better place on Earth.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged that he would not only bring back jobs but would eliminate violent crime in at-risk communities of color. However, when pressed for specific plans, Trump only proposed an

expansion of stop-and-frisk, a controversial policing technique which has been deemed racially biased in federal court.