Velocity Accelerator bringing new round of business to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Velocity Accelerator Program is starting up again with a host of new businesses, helping them excel in Middle Georgia.

J.R. McNair, founder of Velocity Accelerator stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about the program and why Macon is a great place to start a business.

He says Georgia is one of the leaders in tech and film jobs, and Macon is in a great place geographically.

If you have a business looking to make it to the next level, McNair says to apply and maybe his accelerator program can take it to the next level.