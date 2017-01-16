Navicent Health employees honor Dr. King on the job

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at Navicent Health took time to honor the life and accomplishments of Martin Luther King, Jr. in an observance on Monday–even on one of their busier days at the hospital. Employees and family members shared their talents through song, dance, and speech in his honor. Chief Operating Officer Susan Harris says King’s dream and example are everything Navicent Health stands for.

“Dr. King embodies everything that we feel is important here at Navicent Health. He gave up his life to be a servant leader and that’s what we talk about on a daily basis,” she continued.

The event’s theme was centered around respect–one of Navicent’s core values and a major part of King’s platform.

Staff members also spoke on ways to implement King’s teachings in their every day practices working to save lives.