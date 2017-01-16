MLK Day: John Lewis Leads the Charge Against Trump

John Lewis may turn 77 next month — but he’s energized and ready to rumble as Donald Trump’s presidency approaches.

As America honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis — member of Congress, Freedom Rider, top organizer of the 1963 March on Washington — is taking on a new fight.

Lewis, D-Georgia, said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, that he doesn’t believe Trump is a “legitimate president” and that he wouldn’t be attending the presidential inauguration for the first time in his 30-year political career, citing the intelligence community’s explosive findings over Russian hacking of the presidential election.

“I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people, but it’s going to be very difficult,” Lewis said in the interview, which was recorded Friday. “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” he added.

Lewis’ stand didn’t go unnoticed. Trump retaliated on Twitter early Saturday with a flurry of criticism that continued throughout the weekend. He said Lewis was “all talk” and “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district.” The next day, Trump also tweeted that Lewis should “finally focus on the burning, crime infested inner-cities of the U.S.”

Vice-President-elect Mike Pence told Fox News on Sunday that he “was deeply disappointed” by Lewis’ comments and hoped he would reconsider his decision not to attend the inauguration.

But Trump’s retorts had already led to a firestorm of backlash ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with two dozen Democratic lawmakers announcing that they wouldn’t be attending Trump’s inauguration in solidarity with Lewis. Atlantans pushed back against Trump’s characterization of Lewis and their city.

Lewis is set to speak to be the keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast in Miami on Monday. The breakfast, coordinated by the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project, which raises money for scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

The renewed attention comes just days after Lewis joined other prominent Democrats in the Congressional Black Caucus in testifying against Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, Trump’s pick for attorney general, over his voting record on civil rights.

“We need someone who is going to stand up, speak up and speak out for the people who need help, for the people who have been discriminated against,” Lewis said Wednesday.

Lewis is the final surviving member of the Big Six, a group of civil rights leaders, including King, that led the massive March on Washington, D.C., in 1963. Lewis, the youngest member of the Big Six at age 23, took to the same podium where King gave his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Image: John Lewis marches with Martin Luther King Jr.

