MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your child breaks a bone, it could effect their growth.

That’s according to Dr. Eric Lincoln, who works with Navicent Health.

He joined us for Medical Monday in the 41NBC studio.

Lincoln says parents should be mindful of activities their kids are getting involved in and make sure they know to take safety precautions.

Most breaks only require a cast but some can be more serious.