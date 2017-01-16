John Lewis: 'Never Give Up, Never Give In'

From left center, John Lewis (holding bottle), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph Abernathy, march for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, March 19, 1965. Others unidentified. AP

“If it hadn’t been for Martin Luther King, Jr. I wouldn’t be a member of the House of Representatives since 1987,” said Lewis. “He freed us he helped liberate us to make our nation a better place, to make our world a better place.”

Lewis, who King nicknamed “the boy from Troy” because of his courageous efforts to integrate what would eventually become Troy University in Alabama, is the lone surviving keynote speaker from the historic 1963 March on Washington. He is one of the only figures involved whose speech was

censored by the organizers because it was deemed too politically incendiary.

And while those efforts helped turn Lewis into a hero for many Americans (including Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who described the Congressman “as the most extraordinary figures in America, a true American hero” at Monday’s event), it also left him with a fractured skull, which he suffered at the end of billy club wielded by police on the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma during a protest gone awry in 1965.

Today, Lewis looks back on his acts of civil disobedience as an effort to cause “good trouble” for a noble cause. And he hasn’t slowed down, despite the fact that he will turn 77 this year.

In just the past year, he’s drawn criticism (and praise) for leading a late-night sit-in on Capital Hill to protest inaction on gun control legislation and for testifying against Trump’s pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

He concluded Monday’s event by making the case for being ambitious about education and participation in the democratic process, telling the young men: “Never give up your dreams … just go for it.”