Hundreds march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – He had a dream, a dream that more than fifty years later is still being celebrated and lived. Hundreds marched throughout the streets of Macon-Bibb to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“He paid us with his life, that we have a better day today because of what he’s done,” said Dorothy Ridley, who attended the march.

Different groups walked about two and a half miles from north, south, east and west Macon to honor Dr. King.

“He’s the biggest person and symbol to me in black history because he’s paved the way for a lot of things,” said Ellise Gray, who marched from East Macon with her family.

To some, the march was more than just celebrating Dr. King, it was about living by his words.

“We all need to stay close in the community, cause there’s a lot going on in Macon and I think this is a great thing, or great event to keep us close together as a community,” said Gray.

“We have so much violence, we need to go back to what his teachings were in our community,” said Ridley.

Celebrating his words and life through singing, cheering, marching and even poetry.

Johnny Hollingshed, Jr. recited a piece of a poem he wrote in honor of Dr. King.

“Well, Mr. King is gone, but he’s not in the past, because I can still hear the ring in my ear. Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, we are free at last,” said Hollingshed.

The march was followed by a Memorial Celebration Church service at Steward Chapel.

January 15th would have been Dr. King’s 88th birthday.