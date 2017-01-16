Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut on the Moon, Dies at 82

NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, Commander of the Apollo 17 lunar mission, in 1972. Keystone / Getty Images

“Neil (Armstrong, who died in 2012) and I aren’t going to see those next young Americans who walk on the moon. And God help us if they’re not Americans,” Cernan testified before Congress in 2011. “When I leave this planet, I want to know where we are headed as a nation. That’s my big goal.”

Cernan died less than six weeks after another American space hero, John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. Their flights weren’t the first or last of the Mercury and Apollo eras. Yet to the public they were the bookends of America’s space age glory, starting with Godspeed John Glenn and ending with Cernan’s footprints on the moon.

In all, Cernan logged 566 hours and 15 minutes in space, more than 73 hours of them on the moon’s surface.