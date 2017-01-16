FBI Arrests Wife of Orlando Nightclub Shooter

Noor Mateen and her husband Pulse gunman, Omar Mateen, from a Facebook profile photo. via Facebook

Mateen’s mother called Salman at around 2 a.m. Sunday, waking her up and asking if she knew where Mateen was.

Salman said she did not know, and texted her husband: “Where are you?” the source said.

Mateen responded: “Do you see what’s happening?”

Salman replied “No?” according to the source.

Mateen then responded “I love you, babe.”

After that, Salman tried repeatedly without luck to call Mateen — who pledged allegiance to ISIS during conversations with hostage negotiators before he was killed in a gunfight.

Salman did not speak publicly about the bloodbath until November, when she told the New York Times that she did not know he was planning an attack and that she thought he was out with a friend that night.

She told the newspaper that she met her husband, the son of immigrants from Afghanistan, on an Arab dating site and that six months into their marriage, he began beating her.

She accompanied him to buy ammunition and also took a trip to Orlando with him, but said she did not realize he was making preparations for slaughter.

Last month, Salman applied to change the name of her 3-year-old son with Mateen.