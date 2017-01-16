Eight Wounded in Shooting During Miami MLK Festival

Eight people were injured as gunfire rang out Monday during a festival near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami on the day celebrating the civil rights leader’s life, authorities said.

One person was in critical condition, Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told NBC News. Two people were detained and two weapons were recovered, Miami-Dade police said.

Four of the victims were confirmed to have sustained gunshot wounds, Benitez said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the four other victims were injured by gunfire or in the stampede of people after the shots were fired.

Aerial video of the scene showed scores of law enforcement officials among hundreds of people in a North Miami street lined with booths and tents for the festival.

It also wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was related to the holiday honoring King. But it occurred during a festival honoring King after the city’s annual MLK Day parade.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez called the shooting a “shameful closing to the MLK Parade.”

“Certainly not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community,” Perez said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.