Adopt-a-Role Model kids spend MLK day with King relative

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today the Adopt-A-Role Model program in Macon honored Dr. King’s legacy with a special guest at their Historic Literacy Celebration–his sister-in-law, Naomi King.

Organizers invited Mrs. King to share her experience and sign copies of the book she recently wrote on the legacies of her husband and brother-in-law, the late A.D Williams King and Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.

King says by taking a look at the past, she hopes to help kids in the program excited becoming the future of change.

“I’m hoping that what they did not know they will know and will encourage them to go to the libraries and learn some more about the Kings’ legacy,” she said.

King added that having great mentors like those in the Adopt-a-Role Model program will help children stay focused and build on what they’ve learned.