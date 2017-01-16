5 Juveniles Among 8 Injured in Miami MLK Festival Gunfire

Eight people were injured in a shooting incident on Monday near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, police said, after a parade honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Miami, Florida. NBC Miami

Aerial video of the scene showed scores of law enforcement officials among hundreds of people in a North Miami street lined with booths and tents for the festival.

It also wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was related to the holiday honoring King. But it occurred during a festival honoring King after the city’s annual MLK Day parade.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez called the shooting a “shameful closing to the MLK Parade.”

“Certainly not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community,” Perez said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.