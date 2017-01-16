5 Juveniles Among 8 Injured in Miami MLK Festival Gunfire

NBC Miami
Aerial video of the scene showed scores of law enforcement officials among hundreds of people in a North Miami street lined with booths and tents for the festival.
It also wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was related to the holiday honoring King. But it occurred during a festival honoring King after the city’s annual MLK Day parade.
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez called the shooting a “shameful closing to the MLK Parade.”
“Certainly not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community,” Perez said on Twitter.
