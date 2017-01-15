Trump's Rapid Ambassador Recall Is 'Risky Move': Experts

Donald Trump Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Furthermore, at a time when the loudest messages coming out of Washington may well be emanating from the next president’s social media accounts, an ambassador who has a good relationship with his or her host country could be crucial in providing context.

“Mixed signals are also dangerous. Ambassadors can calm down any anxiety,” said Smith, at the Center for a New American Security. “Without that, countries reading Twitter and press releases could be left guessing.”

Professor Scott Lucas, a U.S. foreign policy expert at England’s University of Birmingham, agreed that forcing all ambassadors out from day one was “an absolutely risky move.”

He said the policy was unsurprising given what he said were the the president-elect’s other bombastic pronouncements before taking office.

“It’s very much, ‘My way or the highway,'” Lucas said. “He is saying, ‘We are in charge and we set the rules.’ But it’s done in not a very thought-out way.”

Like Trump’s statements questioning America’s intelligence community over

alleged Russian hacking, his ripping-up-trees approach to diplomatic officials is bad for morale, the professor added.

“You have a president-elect who has shown no respect for serving personnel,” he said.

Not everyone agrees the move will be so detrimental. Among them is James Edward Hoare, an associate fellow at London’s

Chatham House think tank.

“Diplomacy will carry on, with the professional staff stepping in until Mr. Trump has made his new political appointments,” he said. “While [Trump’s decision] indicates a lack of generosity and a wish to show who is in charge, as well as a certain amount of personal inconvenience to those concerned, [the ambassadors] must have all known that they would be out of office pretty soon after mid-January.”

How countries will react to long periods without an ambassador is hard to judge.

Japan and South Korea, both nervously eyeing their noisy neighbor North Korea, will both be without ambassadors, as will China.

Trump spent much of his candidacy attacking Beijing, but

his pick for ambassador, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, has described Chinese President Xi Jinping as an “old friend.”

This position will be a priority appointment for Trump. But given its high-profile nature, particularly in Trump’s administration, the ambassadorship’s approval is going to be met with “a lot of scrutiny” in congress, according to Smith.

Saudi Arabia, a member of the anti-ISIS coalition, will also be looking for a new top diplomat, as will India, Australia, and a Western Europe beset by a migration crisis, terror threats and a resurgent Russia.

“Countries [without ambassadors] will left in the dark, and they could choose to take advantage of that and make a risky move,” Smith said. “If they are not getting a signal right away they may think that’s a chance to test the new administration.”