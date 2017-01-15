Thousands Attend Sanders' Pro-Affordable Care Act Rally

WARREN, Mich. — Sen. Bernie Sanders, while acknowledging that some Americans “don’t like” the health care law and continuing to call for universal coverage, pledged before a crowd of thousands to fight Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“There are differences of opinion about the Affordable Care Act — some like it, some don’t like it. But very few Americans believe that we should repeal the ACA without a replacement program to make it better,” Sanders said at a rally on Sunday, one of several dozen gatherings across the country aimed at ginning up public support for the health care law.

“Know we are saying to our Republican colleagues: We will not allow you to throw up to 30 million Americans off of health insurance,” he said.

Sanders appeared alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both of Michigan’s Democratic senators and a handful of the state’s House members, as well as a number of progressive activists. According to Sanders, Democrats organized 70 Sunday rallies from Maine to California as part of their campaign to defend the law against GOP efforts to dismantle it.

Related: Obamacare: Five Things You May Not Know About the Health Care Law

Thousands gathered in below-freezing weather, some waiting for hours, to see the lineup of Democrats tout the Affordable Care Act. While the event was initially planned to be inside for an audience of 700 to 1,000, it was moved outside to accommodate the bigger crowd.

At times, the atmosphere took on a campaign feel with attendees showing their displeasure with the incoming Trump administration through colorful signs, including one that read “Donald Trump, America’s First Russian President,” much to the crowd’s glee.

Gary Isham and his daughter Sagen drove an hour to Macomb Community College from Burton, Michigan to support the law.

“I’m coming out to support my brothers and sisters to make sure we can save heath care for the folks here in Michigan,” said Gary.

When asked how they felt about the current state of the health care debate in Washington, D.C., all Sagen could initially muster was, “Scary.”

“I have pre-existing conditions, I need the coverage so I’m here,” she added, noting that she had recently signed up to receive coverage from the Affordable Care Act.

“All we can do is hope and pray that [President-elect Trump] gets on the same page,” said Gary.

Related: Six Things You Might Not Know Could Go With Obamacare Repeal

The House voted Friday on party lines to instruct committees to finish drafting legislation to repeal the ACA by January 27, following a Senate vote in favor of the same measure Thursday. It’s the first step in what many experts expect to be a long road to repealing and replacing the law. Republicans are grappling over whether to repeal and replace the law at the same time — a process that could take months as Republicans work to draft an alternative — or to fulfill GOP campaign promises by repealing it as soon as possible, even if they don’t have a viable replacement plan.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that they’re planning to repeal and replace the law on the same day.

Hinting at the battle to come, Sanders said the rally Sunday was “the beginning of the fight, not the end of the fight.”

But even as Republicans are struggling to figure out a way forward on health care repeal, Democrats are facing a similarly tricky political landscape in defending the law. Polls largely show Americans split or opposed to the law, even as a wide majority oppose repealing it outright. Democrats, including President Obama, have acknowledged that the law is flawed and must be improved.

Schumer, while targeting Republicans for lacking a replacement plan, said Democrats would be open to fixing parts of the law.

“We’re willing to look at making it better, but we sure as hell ain’t gonna repeal it — and we’re certainly not gonna repeal it when our [Republican] friends there don’t even have a plan to replace it with,” he said.

And Sanders, who criticized Obamacare during his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, echoed progressive complaints that the law didn’t go far enough in promising a “Medicare-for-all single-payer system” sometime in the future.

“Our job today is to defend the Affordable Care Act — our job tomorrow is to create a Medicare-for-all single-payer system,” he said.