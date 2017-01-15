Texas, Plains on Ice, but Warming Is on the Way

Two semi-trucks slammed into each other and exploded into flames Sunday on Interstate 80 near Kearney, Nebraska. No one was hurt. Ashland, Nebraska, Fire Department

Two semi-trucks slammed into each other and exploded into flames Sunday morning on ice-slicked Interstate 80 near Kearney, Nebraska, the Ashland Fire Department said. Fortunately, no one was injured in the inferno,

the Nebraska State Patrol said, but I-80 was closed for several hours.

Almost 200 National Guard members were activated in Kansas, where Gov. Sam Brownback declared a state of emergency.

“I think the big concern that we’ve been looking at is you’ve got a good likelihood of some power lines going down,”

Brownback said Sunday.

Two state troopers were struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, Trooper Candice Breshears told

NBC station KSNT of Topeka, Kansas. The state Transportation Department said no one was injured.

But it could have been worse, forecasters said.

The storm system was beginning to dissipate sooner than had been expected Sunday afternoon as slowly rising temperatures moved the freezing line farther north, the National Weather service said. As a result, winter weather and ice warnings were being changed to watches and advisories across the region.

Once the storm finishes moving through early Monday on its way east, “we are going to experience a warmup,” said Nick Walker, a meteorologist for

The Weather Channel.

Temperatures as much as 30 degrees above normal are expected in the eastern part of the country as far north as Boston — “even places like Pittsburgh will see above-average temperatures by 20 to 25 degrees, with a 55-degree high on Tuesday,” Walker said.