Ringling Bros. Circus, 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' to Close After 146 Years

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus elephants perform during Barnum’s FUNundrum in New York on March 26, 2010. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP – Getty Images

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is not the only animal entertainment company to respond to audiences’ increasing concerns about animal welfare. The SeaWorld theme parks last week hosted the final performance of their long-running orca show. The parks had seen tickets sales steadily decline, following negative publicity arising from the documentary “Blackfish,” which portrayed the animals’ treatment in captivity in a negative light.

Juliette Feld, Feld’s daughter and the chief operating officer of the company, told the AP that the elephants were key to attracting customers.

“We know now that one of the major reasons people came to Ringling Bros. was getting to see elephants,” she said. “We stand by that decision. We know it was the right decision. This was what audiences wanted to see and it definitely played a major role.”

FROM APRIL 28, 2016: Ringling Bros. Elephants Treated to Pre-Retirement Brunch

Reaction to the circus’ impending closure on social media was mixed, with many users expressing dismay at the closure of a show that has become something of an institution during the course of its run. They included former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Many others, however, saw the move as a positive step for animal welfare.