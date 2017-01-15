Priebus: Press Access to White House Undetermined

Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said President-elect Donald Trump’s administration hasn’t yet decided whether it will allow the news media to continue to work in the White House.

Speaking Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Priebus confirmed reports that Trump’s team was considering moving the daily news briefings conducted by the White House press secretary to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a short walk away from the White House.

“What I’m talking about, what we’re talking about — and the only thing that was even discussed about this — was whether or not you want to take that [press briefing] room that only holds 50 people … and whether you want to go 50 feet to the EOB and have for the first few weeks or the first month or so the press conferences where you can fit three or four times the amount of people. It’s about more access,” he said.

White House news briefings have been held outside the building itself at times throughout history, but the modern press briefing room has been used since the 1960s. Trump’s hostility toward the media throughout his campaign — and the unprecedented lack of media access during his transition period — has many critics worried that Trump could cut the media off from his administration when he takes office.

