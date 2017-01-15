Eddie Long, Megachurch Pastor Embroiled in Scandal, Dies

Bishop Eddie Long

Bishop Eddie Long speaks at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church near Atlanta on Sept. 26, 2010. John Amis / Pool via AP file

Long has been senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist since 1987. The church said it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long’s leadership and became one of the nation’s largest congregations.

Four young men filed lawsuits in 2010 accusing him of sexual misconduct, bringing notoriety to his church that reached far beyond its home base in Lithonia, Georgia. The lawsuits were resolved the following year.

He’s survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, four children and three grandchildren.

