Controversial Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dead at 73

Image: Jimmy Superfly Snuka charged in 1983 Murder

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka in an undated photo. Joe Stevens / MediaPun via AP

In 2013, the Argentino case returned. A local Allentown newspaper investigated the death and found that the death should have been prosecuted as a homicide. The case was reopened and Snuka found his name in the headlines again, but for the wrong reasons.

He was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Snuka’s second wife said that he was receiving treatment for cancer and had portions of his stomach and lymph nodes removed prior to standing trial. The murder case against him was dropped only two weeks ago, in early January, after the judge learned that Snuka suffered from dementia and terminal cancer and would soon die.

