Attorney General Calls for 'Work' in Final Speech

Attorney General Loretta Lynch at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday. Brynn Anderson / AP

Lynch — who received a resounding standing ovation when she took the stage — urged listeners not to grow bitter or complacent. She said Americans needed “to work” to achieve progress.

But before providing the meat of her speech, she reminded everyone who is president of the United States.

“I bring you greetings from the Obama administration,” she said to cheers. “Because we are still here.”

“As you know, we also have one president at a time in this country, and until noon on Friday, his name is Barack Obama,” she added.

Lynch’s speech served as a historical overview of King’s actions and the church’s role in the civil rights movement. She said 16th Street Baptist was no better place to reflect on this work, as it has borne not only the fruits of progress, but also the costs.

“That progress is real, and it is remarkable,” Lynch said. “It should be a source of pride and hope for all Americans. But Birmingham knows, 16th Street knows, that we can’t take progress for granted.”

She noted the murders at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, as well as the signs of racial and religious intolerance the nation has seen since the presidential election as steps away from the hope for progress.

Lynch also brought up the work the Justice Department has done with police departments, particularly in Chicago, which

just finished a yearlong review of its department.

“We have worked with police departments to enact vital reforms, because Americans should look at police departments as guardians, not threats,” she said.

Although she noted the fear that has gripped many Americans since Donald Trump was elected president, she said there was much hope, as well.

She said she has watched Americans organize and protest peacefully, law enforcement take an interest in allowing and enabling the act of free speech, and young millennials step forward to serve their country.

“If it does come to pass that we do enter a period of darkness, let’s remember this: This is when dreams are best made. That’s when they come to us. That’s when we find them,” she said referring to King’s famed “I Have a Dream” speech.

“I’ll still be working,” she said. “I’ll still be standing with all of you while you work.”