Why 'Don' Is Being Covered on Inauguration Potties

Portable restrooms, with the name “Don’s Johns” covered up, are lined up on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 13. Virginia-based Don’s Johns calls itself the Washington area’s top provider of portable toilet rentals, but the name apparently strikes too close to home for inaugural organizers. Matthew Daly / AP

But after the company’s chief operating officer told NBC News on Friday he had no idea who was doing it or why, a spokesman for the Architect of the Capitol, the federal agency that oversees the complex, revealed the reason.

“The AOC is in the process of covering or removing signage on the portable toilets to bring them into compliance with Capitol Grounds restrictions on advertising,” spokesman Justin Kieffer told NBC News.

While another port-a-potty company’s signs have been easily peeled off, “Don’s Johns signs cannot and are being covered with tape,” Kieffer said, swatting down any theories of a larger conspiracy because of the name.

Virginia-based Don’s Johns calls itself the Washington area’s top provider of portable toilet rentals.

COO Rob Weghorst said there have been situations where golf tournaments or networks for sporting events have asked that they cover up their signage unless they wanted to pay an advertising fee. He did not immediately respond questions about the Architect of the Capitol’s explanation.