Victim's Kin: Charleston Trial Exposed 'Radical Truth' of Racism

Nine victims of the Charleston church shooting. Top row: Cynthia Hurd, Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton middle row: Daniel Simmons, Rev. Depayne Middleton Doctor, Tywanza Sanders Bottom row: Myra Thompson, Ethel Lee Lance, Susie Jackson Via Facebook and Getty Images

Simmons said she recognized that the speakers, by forgiving Roof, were taking away power he thought he had over the victims’ lives, and their own. Her grandfather had based his life on the principles of love and service, and she wanted that to be the last word.

She stood. “Although my grandfather and the other victims died at the hands of hate, this is proof, everyone’s plea for your soul, is proof that they lived in love and their legacies will live in love,” Simmons said. “So hate won’t win. And I just want to thank the court for making sure that hate doesn’t win.”

The words came to her on the spot. But that phrase, “hate won’t win,” went viral, rocketing around the world as a hashtag and helping Simmons realize what she needed to do.

She got on Twitter and Facebook, and on television, and asked people to share their stories of showing love to someone who was different from them. Thousands of people responded. President Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a picture of themselves holding up a “Hate Won’t Win” T-shirt and two hands forming the shape of a heart.

Simmons and her family formed a nonprofit, Hate Won’t Win, to encourage dialogue on race and differences, and to help victims of hate-fueled attacks.

“We had a huge national platform for people to know our stories. But for people who did not have a headline worthy story, they still need help too,” Simmons said.

Alana Simmons speaks at the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 9, 2015 in New York City. Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Glamour

That message has become more relevant, she said, with the nation’s sharp political divisions, and

the rise of hate crimes reported by civil rights groups since the presidential election.

Not all of the victims’ families have forgiven Roof. Not everyone agrees on giving him the death penalty. Simmons understands that.

But if the trial exposed a “radical truth” about a racist killer, there has also been a “radical grace” in the response she’s seen from people in Charleston and around the country, she said.

That is how the Emanuel victims’ lives continue to resonate, Simmons said.

“Their souls will live on and on because of the way they died,” she said. “People will look to them as inspiration.”