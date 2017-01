MSNBC’s Brian Williams shares a comparison of Donald Trump’s comments on things like a Muslim ban & Wikileaks to remarks made under oath by his Cabinet nominees in Senate hearings. MSNBC’s Brian Williams shares a comparison of Donald Trump’s comments on things like a Muslim ban & Wikileaks to remarks made under oath by his Cabinet nominees in Senate hearings.

…

more

Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}} The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/12/17 Up next in: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams Best of MSNBC Morning Joe Rachel Maddow