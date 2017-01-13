Trump Dossier Author a Real Life James Bond

Journalists gather outside the headquarters of Orbis Business Intelligence, the company run by former intelligence officer Christopher Steele, on Jan. 12 in London. Leon Neal / Getty Images

To some, the dossier’s errors and far-out claims stand in stark contrast to Steele’s usual approach to intelligence-gathering. West noted that only one intelligence officer was listed as a direct source.

“Nobody is saying he believes in any of this,” West said. “What he was hired to do was write a series of reports based on info he could glean from his contacts. His contacts are very good but they’re more in the business community than the intel community.”

“He’s highly professional, very effective,” West added. “He’s an impressive individual, knows a lot of the people about whom he speaks — but he’s got to earn a living like the rest of us.”

But West did say that Steele is not dispassionate when it comes to Vladimir Putin, noting that he was the MI6 case office for former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko, who was fatally poisoned with radiation in 2006 after seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

“He feels very strongly that the Putin Kremlin tore up the rule book and the convention by which intelligence agencies do not attack each other’s personnel,” West said of Steele. “He also feels passionately about what you’d call the Kremlin kleptocracy. He doesn’t believe there is a business deal in the past 10 years that has been legit.”