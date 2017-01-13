Trapped 'Chicago Fire' Actor Rescued by Chicago Firefighters

What does a “Chicago Fire” actor do when he’s trapped in an elevator? He calls the Chicago Fire Department.

Actor Joe Minoso, who stars on the hit NBC show, said he was trapped in an elevator Wednesday.

“Slightly embarrassed cause I know who I’m gonna have to call,” he wrote on Instagram. “But less than 15 minutes later the #chicagofiredepartment was there when I needed them. Thank you so much for the help boys!”

The post was shared with a video showing the elevator door being opened by several Chicago firefighters, who quickly recognize the person they’re rescuing.

“That’s why you call the Chicago Fire Department,” Minoso says in the footage.