The Trump Inauguration Mystery of Tape, 'Don' and Port-a-Potties

Portable restrooms, with the name “Don’s Johns” covered up, are lined up on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 13. Virginia-based Don’s Johns calls itself the Washington area’s top provider of portable toilet rentals, but the name apparently strikes too close to home for inaugural organizers. Matthew Daly / AP

The company’s chief operating officer tells NBC News he has no idea who’s doing it, and they’re asking their workers to go out and take it down.

“We have no idea what’s going on, we’re trying to get to the bottom of it,” Rob Weghorst, COO of Don’s Johns Sanitation Services told NBC News, “We like to have our names on our units. We’re trying to find out who’s putting the painters tape on it.”

Virginia-based Don’s Johns calls itself the Washington area’s top provider of portable toilet rentals.

Weghorst said there have been situations where golf tournaments or networks for sporting events have asked that they cover up their signage unless they wanted to pay an advertising fee, but in this situation that was not the case.

“I don’t understand it, I don’t know what’s going on,” Weghorst said.

Weghorst says they have sent someone to start taking down the tape, and are working to figure out who put the tape on their restrooms.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Presidential Inaugural Committee had no immediate comment Friday.