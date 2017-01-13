Scrubbing NAFTA Could Cost the U.S. More Than 30,000 Auto Jobs: Study

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra at the auto show in Detroit. Rebecca Cook / Reuters

Mary Barra, the Chairman and CEO of General Motors, said the country’s biggest domestic manufacturer will stick with existing plans that include extensive Mexican operations.

One week before, Ford CEO Mark Fields did announce plans to scrub a new Mexican plant, but that move was due to revised sales projections, not any issues with NAFTA. The number two automaker still intends to move its small car production to Mexico.

Not an Overnight Move

Industry officials emphasized at the Detroit show that they simply can’t shut down their Mexican operations which are part of tightly integrated global manufacturing plans. Such moves would have consequences beyond what the Trump transition team has indicated, according to the new CAR report and other experts.

“The prospect of trying to put some trade barriers up between those countries is extremely troubling,” said Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Linamar Corp. The Ontario-based firm is Canada’s second-largest auto parts supplier.

The average automotive part crosses a border seven times in North America before it ends up in a consumer’s driveway, said Hasenfratz, during a speech at this week’s Automotive News World Congress. That could mean that any tax the Trump administration might impose would actually be multiplied repeatedly.

“It would add enormous cost that no one can bear,” she said, noting that consumers would ultimately be hit in the pocketbook. It could price some vehicles out of the market and ultimately limit consumer choice.

The CAR study notes that after a generation under NAFTA, it would be no easy feat to restructure the auto industry’s manufacturing footprint. And, even then, the results would likely not be what the Trump Administration has promised.

If not Mexico, then China?

Unless the new president and a GOP-controlled Congress were to enact tough new barriers and tariffs on other trade partners, in fact, automakers would simply shift “near-shore” operations to manufacturing bases further away, notably China.

Meanwhile, reducing trade with Mexico would have a two-way impact. Mexico has rapidly expanded as a vehicle manufacturing center over the last decade, but the new study points out that factories like the older Ford plant in Hermosillo, and the all-new Audi plant in the state of Chiapa are exporting vehicles to markets all over the world. That recently opened Audi factory, for example, is the sole production site for the all-new Q5 SUV.

And many of the parts — and much of the engineering work — for those plants come from the U.S., Michigan in particular. Mexico and Canada, in fact, “are the top foreign markets for Detroit exports,” the CAR report noted.