Pipeline Opponents: North Dakota Bills Criminalize Protest

Beatrice Menase Kwe Jackson of the Ojibwe tribe leads a song during a traditional water ceremony along the Cannonball River at the Oceti Sakowin camp. David Goldman / AP

Hoeven, one of the Senate’s most ardent supporters of the oil industry, said he would use his new position to pass legislation that “helps improve the lives of people across Indian Country.”

In a statement to NBC News, the senator said the Indian Affairs Committee did not have the authority “to approve or deny the Dakota Access pipeline” and that the ultimate decision would lie with the Corps and with a future President Donald Trump.

“While I do support the project, I believe we can work to improve the permitting process going forward so that tribes feel they have had adequate input before decisions are made and we don’t find ourselves in a similar position in the future,” Hoeven told NBC News.

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe see the pipeline as both an environmental and cultural threat to their homeland. They say an oil spill would permanently contaminate the reservation’s water supply and that construction of the pipeline would destroy sacred sites where many of their ancestors are buried.