Obama's High School Basketball Team Recalls 'Barry'

Yearbook note Obama left for classmate Tom Topolinski when they graduated in 1979 from the Punahou school. Courtesy of Tom Topolinski

SPEEDY BAILEY

Bailey, who coached Obama during his junior year and now runs an ambulance service, said young Barry was a “gym rat.”

“Every day after practice he’d stay to play pickup games against the coaching staff,” he said. “He challenged the coaches.”

Bailey, who owes his nickname to his quickness of a court, said he’s been “impressed by the way Obama handled himself as president.” And having a Hawaiian in the White House made them all proud.

“He was one of us,” he said.

CHRIS McLACHLIN

“He would have started on any other high school team on the state,” McLachlin said of Obama. “But we had a lot of very good players…I know that was hard for him.”

But Obama never gave up and his work ethic was second to none on this team.

“He would carry his books in one hand and his ball in the other,” he said. “He lived across the street from school and before classes he’d shoot baskets on the outside courts, then at lunch he’d shoot more baskets, then I’d have him for three hours, then he’d go home, eat supper, and then be outside again shooting baskets.”

McLachlin said he survived a severe stroke shortly before Obama was elected president in 2008. And when Obama came for Christmas, he got invited to join the new president at a pickup basketball game.

“Every time out he’d come over and chat with me about my stroke, my health,” he said. “As you know, he made getting better health care for Americans one of his missions.”

McLachlin said he told Obama he was volunteering for the American Heart Association and the president urged him to keep in touch.

“He didn’t have to see me, but he was a man of his word,” he said. “He always made time to see his old coach… I didn’t play him as much as I should have and he had every right to say I’ll show you coach. But he took the high road and showed a lot of integrity. I really admire that.”