Man Charged in Killing of Saudi Student That Rattled Small Town

Image: Hussain Saeed Alnahdi

Hussain Saeed Alnahdi University of Wisconsin-Stout

While it is still unclear what caused the altercation, several witnesses told investigators they saw Osburn, who has prior criminal convictions, arguing with Alnahdi that night, according to the complaint.

Osburn was out at a local bar with several people, including his brother and sister who were in the pizzeria during Osburn’s exchange with Alnahdi.

One witness told police she saw a man, later confirmed to be Osburn, strike Alnahdi after asking him to repeat “what he had just said.” At that point she saw Alnahdi “put his hands up in the air as if to indicate he didn’t want a problem.”

University of Wisconsin-Stout Student From Saudi Arabia Killed

Another witness, a friend of Alnahdi’s who was with him when he was approached by Osburn, told authorities Osburn’s “tone was aggressive” and he was “yelling at Alnahdi, but he was not sure what precipitated the confrontation.”

Alnahdi was yelling back.

One other witness described Osburn’s attack as a “two-piece” punch, two rapid successive hits.

Osburn’s sister told police she heard “something hit the window” and exited realizing a fight had occurred. Later on, she said Osburn told her Alnahdi grabbed the chain around his neck, and that he may have pushed him backward.

Image: Flowers were added to a memorial for Hussain Saeed Alnahdi

