JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs Academy has closed it’s doors since Wednesday this week. The school announced on their Facebook page that it was due to “extensive illnesses” throughout the school.

The type of illnesses have not yet been disclosed, but the Georgia Department of Public Health did tell 41NBC, January is peak time for flu season. Public information officer, Michael Hokanson, says the amount of flu cases have increased from last year.

“We look at a scale called the Influenza like-illness scale and that ranges from one to ten,” Hokanson said. “At this time last year, we were at a 4, right now we’re at a ten.”

Hokanson also says the best way to fight the flu is to get a flu shot. If you or child do have the flu, it’s best to just stay home and avoid spreading it.