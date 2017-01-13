'Exorcist' Author William Peter Blatty Dead at 89

NEW YORK — William Peter Blatty, the author of “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 89.

Blatty’s widow, Julie, said her husband died Thursday at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. She said the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Blatty was a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie.

Blatty’s story of a 12-year-old-girl inhabited by a satanic force was published in 1971 and sold more than 10 million copies. The film, starring Linda Blair, came out two years later and its box office topped $400 million worldwide.

