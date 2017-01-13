Dooly County School Board makes first steps toward accreditation

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s a new day for Dooly County’s School Board. Five new members of the board were sworn in at the Dooly County Courthouse in Vienna this afternoon.

State Representative Patty Bentley says she felt a sigh of relief seeing five new faces and overwhelming support from the community.

“I was really proud to see so many people here today showing their support to the new board,” she said.

Governor Deal disbanded the previous board back in November after almost costing Dooly County Schools’ its accreditation.

Two of the new members, Corey Jones and Katrice Taylor, were voted in this past election.

Bentley sat on the committee that Governor Deal chose to select the other three new members: Michael Bowens, Reverend Tommy Mason and Doctor Wanda Jackson.

“I feel very confident that this board is ready to get to work on day one and move this district forward,” Bentley continued.

Teacher, mother and now newly avowed member of the school board Katrice Taylor says getting elected meant creating better opportunities for her three children in the Dooly school system.

“I wanted to make a difference because I have children in the school system, so I was very excited when I found out I won the election.”

Taylor added that the board’s first order of business is preparing to hopefully receive its accreditation in April. Raising CCRPI college readiness scores is also a top priority.

