Dog Of The Week: Jolly

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jolly is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She is a young and sweet pit-bull.

Jolly was rescued around Christmas and named appropriately. She had a broken leg, and after medical evaluations, Jolly had to have her front leg amputated.

Regina Brabham, from Critical Care for Animal Angels stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce Jolly. Brabham says Jolly is depressed about losing one of her front legs, but gets happier everyday.

Jolly has a road of recovery ahead of her and won’t be available for adoption for at least a month.

For more information, or if you want to adopt one of the many dogs, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.