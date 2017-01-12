Warner Robins Police Department enrolling for Citizen Police Academy

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for people who are curious about what it’s really like to be a police officer.

It’s currently registering for the Spring 2017 Citizen Police Academy.

Jennifer Parson, Public Information Officer for the WRPD, joined 41Today to talk about the Academy.

Participants will see all types of law enforcement: detective work, forensics, gun safety, laws, SWAT team etc. They’ll also get to take part in ride-alongs.

The Academy is a 12-week program from February 9 to April 27. Session are each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Warner Robins Police Department Training Center. The classes are free!

Applications can be found at http://wrpolice.org/resources.htm or by contacting Lt. Jeff McCommon 478-293-1055 or jmccommon@wrga.gov.