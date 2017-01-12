Trump's Defense Secretary Pick, “Mad Dog” Mattis, Talks Tough on Russia

Retired U.S. Marine Corps general James Mattis prepares to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Jan. 12. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

Mattis also refused to be pinned down when asked by Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, if he supports Trump’s call to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “Right now I stick with the U.S. policy,” he said.

Mattis said he favors a permanent U.S. military presence in the Baltic states adding “I have had discussions with (Trump) on this issue. “He understands where I stand.”

Gays and Women in the Military

Mattis was also pressed by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, about speeches he has made in the past questioning the wisdom of having gays and lesbians in the ranks.

“Frankly senator, I’ve never cared very much about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with,” he said, when asked if thinks gays in the military undermine readiness.

Mattis also told Gillibrand he has no plan to block women from combat roles. “I have no plan to oppose women in any aspect of our military,” he said.

A Tricky Path to Confirmation

While Mattis appears to have bipartisan backing, he still faces one hurdle on his path to confirmation.

Mattis, who last served as commander of U.S. Central Command, still needs a waiver from the law that bars recently retired military officers from leading the Pentagon. He retired in 2013, well short of the seven-year requirement.

That has happened only once before, in 1950, when President Harry Truman nominated Gen. George Marshall, who was Army chief of staff during World War II, to be defense secretary.

But Mattis got no blowback from the committee members for the alleged blot on his otherwise sterling record.

A former Army Special Forces officer has accused Mattis of “leaving my men to die” after they were hit by friendly fire while fighting in Afghanistan in 2001.

Mattis hasn’t commented publicly on the incident, which was detailed in the 2011 best-seller “The Only Thing Worth Dying For.” But people involved

in the operation told NBC News last month that Mattis, then a brigadier general commanding a nearby group of Marines, refused repeated requests to send helicopters to rescue the Marines.

Mattis’ actions weren’t formally investigated at the time.