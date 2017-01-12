The TSA Confiscated a Record Number of Loaded Guns Last Year

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The TSA discovered an average of nine guns a day at airport checkpoints in 2016 — and most of them were loaded.

During 2016, security officers for the Transportation Security Administration found more than 3,391 firearms at airport checkpoints around the country, a 28 percent increase over the record tally of 2,653 firearms found in 2015.

According to the TSA’s 2016 Year in Review report, most (83 percent) of the 3,391 firearms found in 2016 were loaded.

Firearms were discovered at 238 airports around the country, with Atlanta topping the list of airports where the most firearms were found.

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 198
  • Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 192
  • George Bush Intercontinental Airport – Houston: 128
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International: 101
  • Denver International: 98
  • Orlando International Airport: 86
  • Nashville International: 80
  • Tampa International: 79
  • Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 78
  • Salt Lake City International: 75

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Six Surprising Health Rules That Could Vanish
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Can the Rift Between Trump and US Spies Ever Be Healed?
Read More»
Across The Nation
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Samsung Isn't Fixing These Recalled Washers, Consumers Say
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»