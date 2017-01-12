The TSA Confiscated a Record Number of Loaded Guns Last Year

The TSA discovered an average of nine guns a day at airport checkpoints in 2016 — and most of them were loaded.

During 2016, security officers for the Transportation Security Administration found more than 3,391 firearms at airport checkpoints around the country, a 28 percent increase over the record tally of 2,653 firearms found in 2015.

According to the TSA’s 2016 Year in Review report, most (83 percent) of the 3,391 firearms found in 2016 were loaded.

Firearms were discovered at 238 airports around the country, with Atlanta topping the list of airports where the most firearms were found.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 198

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 192

George Bush Intercontinental Airport – Houston: 128

Phoenix Sky Harbor International: 101

Denver International: 98

Orlando International Airport: 86

Nashville International: 80

Tampa International: 79

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 78

Salt Lake City International: 75

One influencing factor in the increased number of firearms seized at airports might be that concealed and open carry appears to be up throughout the United States, said Jeff Price, author of “Practical Aviation Security: Predicting and Preventing Future Threats.”

“For those who do carry their guns a lot — particularly in a laptop bag, backpack or purse — it’s actually easy to forget you have it with you,” Price explained, noting that the number one reason passengers give for having a gun in a carry-on is “I forgot it was in there.”

“That’s scary,” he said, “Any responsible firearm owner will tell you that you should know the status of your firearms at all times.”