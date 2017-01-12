Six Children Presumed Dead After Baltimore House Fire

Debris from an early morning house fire is seen past fire officials in Baltimore, Thursday, Jan. 12. Patrick Semansky / AP

Officials said the children’s father was at work at the time of the incident and said he had recently changed the battery in the home’s smoke alarm. The cause of the blaze was still under investigation.

The family was not identified by name by authorities, but Pugh said the mother was an aide to Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

Cummings released a statement identifying the mother as Katie Malone.

“I am asking that our entire community pray for my staff member, Katie Malone, and her young family,” he said in the statement. Malone was a special assistant to Cummings, Cummings said, and worked in the areas of immigration, postal services and the military.

“My staff is a family and this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all,” Cummings said.