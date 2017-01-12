Samsung Isn't Fixing These Recalled Washers, Consumers Say

Last November, Samsung announced it was recalling nearly 3 million defective washing machines. But now some consumers say the washers are still dangerous even after the company vowed to fix them.

Those washing machines are in millions of homes right now. Some have shaken so violently that they explode. At least nine homeowners have reported injuries, including one report of a broken jaw.

Now some consumers are saying that Samsung is botching the recall, leaving them with potentially dangerous machines and no way out.

“I’ve called numerous times, but I never get any calls back,” the owner of one washing machine affected by the recall told TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen.

TODAY Some Samsung washing machines affected by the recall have shaken so violently that they explode.

Another washer owner, Britney Quimby, a mother of three, said, “I’m afraid to do laundry because it could hurt my kids.”

Lori Andrus, an attorney advising on a proposed class action suit against Samsung, called the affected washing machines “ticking time bombs in people’s homes. It might not have gone off yet; it might go off on the very next load.”

In a statement to NBC News, Samsung said:

“Our priority is to reduce any safety risks in the home and provide safe choices to consumers. In partnership with the CPSC we are offering consumers who own washers included in this recall unprecedented choices — a free in-home repair that has been validated by third parties, or a pro-rated exchange rebate. Since we announced this recall, we have leveraged multiple channels to directly contact more than 2 million consumers, and have already repaired hundreds of thousands of top load washing machines.

“Our nationwide network of service providers are trained to perform the repair, and allows us to reach consumers as quickly as possible after a repair is schedule. On average, a consumer who opts for an in-home service is serviced within 7 business days, and we have seen high rates of consumer satisfaction following the repair.

“Our customer care team is standing by and we strongly encourage anyone with questions about the recall to contact us directly at 1-866-264-5636 or visit our website at samsung.com/us/tlw.”

The model numbers of Samsung washing machines affected by the recall are:

WA40J3000AW/A2

WA45H7000AP/A2

WA45H7000AW/A2

WA45H7200AW/A2

WA45K7600AW/A2

WA45K7100AW/A2

WA48H7400AW/A2

WA48J7700AW/A2

WA48J7770AP/A2

WA48J7770AW/A2

WA50K8600AV/A2

WA50K8600AW/A2

WA52J8700AP/A2

WA52J8700AW/A2

WA400PJHDWR/AA

WA422PRHDWR/AA

WA456DRHDSU/AA

WA456DRHDWR/AA

WA476DSHASU/A1

WA476DSHAWR/A1

WA484DSHASU/A1

WA484DSHAWR/A1

WA48H7400AP/A2

WA50F9A6DSW/A2

WA50F9A7DSP/A2

WA50F9A7DSW/A2

WA50F9A8DSP/A2

WA50F9A8DSW/A2

WA52J8060AW/A2

WA5451ANW/XAA

WA5471ABP/XAA

WA5471ABW/XAA

WA56H9000AP/A2

WA56H9000AW/A2

