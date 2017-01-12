Red Cross and Baldwin Fire Department partner for smoke detector drive

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The American Red Cross and Baldwin County Fire Department are asking for volunteers to help improve fire safety.

They’re meeting on Saturday, January 14 at the Baldwin County Fire Department to install free smoke alarms throughout a neighborhood in Baldwin county.

Jessica McFadden from the American Red Cross Central Midwest GA Chapter and Lt. Sherry Kneip from the Baldwin County Fire Department joined 41Today to talk about the event.

No training is necessary to help out, but there will be a safety briefing at 9:30 a.m.

Lunch will be provided.

Call 404-205-0227 if you’d like to help!

