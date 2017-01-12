Mattis Faces Obstacles to Confirmation as Defense Secretary

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, arrives for a meeting with Senate Armed Services Committee Kirsten Gillibrand last week in Washington, D.C. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

House Democrats said many members of their party were distressed at the cancellation of Mattis’ scheduled appearance Thursday before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on civilian control of the military.

Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said Trump’s transition team canceled Mattis’ appearance without explanation. He encouraged his Democratic colleagues to vote “no” on granting the waiver “if we don’t hear from him.”

A Democratic spokesperson for the committee told NBC News that the hearing had been canceled because of Mattis’ non-appearance. The full House is scheduled to vote on the waiver Friday.

“This is not a minor issue,” the spokesperson said. “This is a major issue affecting the principle of civilian control of the military.”

Then there is the alleged blot on Mattis’ otherwise sterling record that is likely to come up at his confirmation hearing.

A former Army Special Forces officer has accused Mattis of “leaving my men to die” after they were hit by friendly fire while fighting in Afghanistan in 2001.

Mattis hasn’t commented publicly on the incident, which was detailed in the 2011 best-seller “The Only Thing Worth Dying For.”

People involved in the operation told NBC News last month that Mattis, then a brigadier general commanding a nearby group of Marines, refused repeated requests to send helicopters to rescue the Marines.

The book’s author, Eric Blehm, told NBC News that he interviewed six of the 11 surviving Green Berets involved in the operation.

“Every one of them said, when they were this mass casualty situation — either wounded [or] tending to the wounds of their buddies — every one of them were thinking, ‘Where in the hell are the Marines?'” Blehm said.

Mattis’ actions weren’t formally investigated at the time.