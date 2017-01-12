Killer Mice Show Where Hunting Instinct Starts in Brain

A graph depicts the predatory hunting instinct. Wenfei Han / The John B. Pierce Laboratory/Cell Journal

But they do show that vertebrates — animals with a spine — have evolved a coordinated mechanism linking the brain to the jaws and to limbs needed to seize food.

“Our findings imply the central amygdala as a modular command system,” de Araujo’s team wrote. “It is a major evolutionarily player in shaping the brain,” he added. “There must be some primordial subcortical pathway that connects sensory input to the movement of the jaw and the biting.”

Not only that, but the brain cells control the jaw strength. When they damaged certain neurons, it weakened the bite of the mice. “They fail to deliver the killing bite,” de Araujo said in a statement.

It’s counterintuitive that this system would start in the amygdala. “It’s an area more traditionally linked to avoidance and fear and fight or flight behavior,” de Araujo told NBC News.

That bears more study.

So could they make real zombies? It would be hard. To activate the brain cells, the laser has to shine right on them. That requires a fiber optic cable to be surgically implanted in the skull. The mice are tethered to their cages.

Chemicals can be used to activate the brain cells, but they are much harder to control, de Araujo said.

And the behavior controlled by this brain system has a purpose. “The system is not just generalized aggression,” de Araujo said. “It seems to be related to the animal’s interest in obtaining food.”