Justice Department to Review FBI Actions Before Election

The Justice Department Inspector General says he will review how the FBI and Justice Department handled certain aspects of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The probe by Michael E. Horowitz will include a review of FBI Director James Comey’s news conference in July and his two letters to lawmakers in late October and early November.

“In response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public, the Office of the Inspector General will initiate a review of allegations regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of the 2016 election,” the Justice Department said.

